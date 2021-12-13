Elks Lodge members to provide holiday community assistance

COURTESY OF THE BENEVOLENT AND PROTECTIVE ORDER OF ELKS

Special to the Chief

Area Elks Lodge members will provide holiday community assistance as part of a nationwide effort.

Assistance will include financially struggling families receiving food baskets and presents and Elk volunteers visiting hospitalized veterans.

Lodges provide therapeutic items and gifts, host holiday celebrations and recreational activities at bases and hospitals and stand ready to fulfill any need when called upon. Contributions provided more than $45 million to more than 300 Veterans Administration Medical Centers, clinics and state care facilities.

The Elks will receive thousands of scholarship applications in December from high school seniors across the nation, with nearly $5 million being distributed annually. The Elks Community Investment Program will award nearly $15 million towards enriching our communities. Elks Lodges nationwide donated more than $381 million last year to the communities they serve throughout the United States and its territories.

There are nearly 1,800 Elks Lodges across the country with a total membership of around 800,000. Elk’s members must be American citizens who are at least 21 years of age and must believe in God.

Visit elks.org for more information.