Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this photo was taken in downtown Perry? A parade for an unknown celebration and unknown date was taken in front of Stubs Tavern, with the Rainbow Hotel shown to its right. You may remember this as Mikes Pub, or more recently the Crooked Rail. There has been a tavern at that location for many years. Perry was once home to quite a number of taverns over the years. The Perry bars you remember will be determined by when you lived and partied in Perry. What are some you recall? I remember the Midway, Chocolate Shop, Bally Hoo and Black Knight to name a few.

Next week...

Did you know... where this Coast to Coast store was located?