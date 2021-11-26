Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this business was located? This photo is of Spurgeons when it was located at 1201 2nd St. on the corner in the building that is today the Tin Pig. Spurgeons was also located at 1104 2nd St. in the former Woolworth building. Living in Perry for the last 77 years there were many businesses similar to Spurgeons. I worked as an assistant manager at the Montgomery Ward store but we also had Anthony's and JCPenney to mention just a few. I miss those days of being able to shop for everything I needed right here in Perry, I'm adjusting to online shopping but it's still not the same. It's up to all of us to shop local and keep the businesses we have and maybe add a couple of new ones as we go along.

Next week...

Did you know... where this photo was taken in downtown Perry?