Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what is shown in this photo of early Perry? What is shown was the entire Perry business district, with the Pattee store on the right. The area shown is roughly where the Pattee Hotel is today. This block burned down in 1870. Perry had a large number of major fires in the downtown area over the years. I have collected over 7,500 photos of Perry's past and present, mostly buildings. The change in these photos overtime is sometimes subtle and often very dramatic, especially following the fires.

