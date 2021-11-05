Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where these businesses were located? This is Railroad Street, along the east side of today's library. The businesses shown are Perry Granite, Window Pane and Perry Hardware. Peters Auto Supply was next door to the south. The Midway Lounge and Rhoners Appliance were to the north. Now, you may remember other businesses, or different owners, as these changed over time. This block was lost in a fire in 1989, that left space for our new library and DMACC.

Next week...

Did you know... what is shown in this photo of early Perry?