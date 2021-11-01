Letter to the editor: Festival of Trees organizers seek participants for reshuffled 2021 event

Katie Schott, Laura Stebbins and Lynsi Pasutti

Friends and supporters of the Festival of Trees, a revised Festival will happen thanks to champions of this event who won’t tolerate a second year without some version of uniquely decorated trees for the community to enjoy.

We’re calling it: “Festival of Trees 2021—Reshuffled.” Displays are being “reshuffled” from their usual location in the gem that is the Carnegie Library Museum (currently temporarily closed) into the downtown area and potentially beyond. The diva trees are demanding to be showcased.

You may participate by creating a holiday display in your downtown area windowed storefront. Or, hosts and decorators may look to the Chamber as their matchmaker. The Chamber will seek to pair downtown area hosts who have windows with creative decorators desiring downtown area locations for their displays.

Stay tuned for add-on activities for kids such as a coloring contest and a scavenger hunt.

Contact the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce no later than Friday, Nov. 5 if you’d like to participate as a decorator, host, or both. As always, all are welcome-businesses, churches, government, organizations and individuals. Call the Chamber at 515-465-4601 or email PerryChamber@PerryIA.org.

The plan is for trees/displays to be back in the Carnegie Library Museum in 2022 with the potential continuation of trees/displays overflowing into the community.

Thanks for your support of Trees—Reshuffled!

