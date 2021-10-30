Letter to the editor: Perry Rotary Club seeks donations for Nov. 5 charity auction

Perry Rotary Club

Special to the Chief

The Perry Rotary Club plans to hold its 20th Annual Charity Auction on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave., Perry. A cash bar and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from any Rotary member.

The auction is our club's only fundraiser of the year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could not hold our auction last year. Therefore, our need is greater than ever. Previous auctions have been very successful due to generous contributions from individuals and businesses in Dallas and surrounding counties. We want to thank all who contributed items for these auctions. The funds from the auction provide a tremendous benefit to our community.

Rotary is a service club with the motto "Service Above Self." This motto is fulfilled as our club works on community service projects and contributes to others. A majority of the funds stay within our community. A partial list of service projects and support for community initiatives includes:

PERRY SCHOOLS

Light Up the Knight

Rotary Youth leadership Academy (RYLA)

College Scholarships

Dictionaries for 4th grade students

Teacher of the Year

Donations to Music/Drama programs

COMMUNITY

Perry Crime Stoppers

Perry Police Officers Association

Perry Chamber

Fireworks and Booth for 4th of July

Flags for City of Perry

Civil Servant of the year

Caboose corner gardens and planter

Highway Cleanup

Toys for Tots

Reach Out & Read

Operation Warm Coat: Providing winter coats for children and adults

Freedom for Youth

Package Meals from the Heartland

Provide miniature golfing for kids during Perry Library’s Summer Kid Fest

Participate in Rotary Ring Day for the Salvation Army

ROTARY INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

Working to wipe out Polio worldwide

Prepared and sent care packages to National Guard Troops overseas

Water is Life – Tanzania Project (partnership with Ames Rotary and other Clubs in District 6000)

World Bicycle Relief

Our club still managed to have a pretty full year of service projects last year. Since we had no income, we had to dip into our reserves to fund these projects. We are hoping that this year’s auction will be bigger than usual to help us catch back up. If you would like to donate an item for the auction or make a financial donation, please contact a Perry Rotary member.

We hope that you choose to be part of this endeavor. Your generosity is very much appreciated.

Thank you from the entire Perry Rotary Club