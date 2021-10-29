Letter to the editor: McCaulley supports Hite for Perry City Council Ward 2 write-in candidate

Perry Chief

As many of you know, I have decided to not seek re-election for the Ward 2 seat on the Perry City Council. After serving more than 11 years on the City Council, I decided it was time for someone else to step up. It has been a great honor and privilege for me to serve the citizens in this capacity and I am excited about the future for Perry.

Since no one residing in Ward 2 came forth to file for the seat before the deadline, the seat will now be filled with an individual with the most write-in votes on November 2nd in the general school & city election. I am happy to report that Mr. Curt Hite, 1216 31st Street, recently announced at a City Council meeting that he intends to run for the 2nd Ward seat as a write-in candidate.

I have known Mr. Hite for a number of years. He is a man of great integrity, honesty, and moral fiber. Curt is a hard-working individual, with good common sense. As a special needs teacher, he brings great patience, care, and love to his students. As a councilman, I have no doubt he will bring these same traits to the Council table. I enthusiastically endorse Mr. Curt Hite for the Ward 2 seat on the Perry City Council and encourage Ward 2 residents to write his name in for this position.

— Dr. Randall McCaulley, Perry