Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what is shown in this Perry photo? That is the south-end view of what today is the Carnegie Library Museum. This is the Perry Triangle, at the corner of Second and Willis. You can see the library, the Pattee Hotel and the town clock in this photo as well. Most small towns have a town square, but Perry is unique with its city triangle. Some details have changed from when this photo was taken until today, but the major features are all the same now.

Next week...

Did you know... where this business was located?