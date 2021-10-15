OPINION

Did you know?

Larry Vodenik
Special to the Chief
Did you know... where this business was located?

Did you know... where this business was located? One of Perry's all-time favorite drive-in restaurants, the Dog & Suds, was located at 2924 Willis Ave. We had the A&W Drive-in and the MaidRite as well. I really miss these drive-in locations, in what seems to me, a page out of the movie "American Graffiti." I grew up in the era when we cruised on Willis and Second Street. We also stopped at the drive-in restaurant to see and be seen. A Texas Twin Burger sure would be good right now.  

Next week...

Did you know... what is shown in this Perry photo? 

Did you know... what is shown in this Perry photo?