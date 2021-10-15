Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this business was located? One of Perry's all-time favorite drive-in restaurants, the Dog & Suds, was located at 2924 Willis Ave. We had the A&W Drive-in and the MaidRite as well. I really miss these drive-in locations, in what seems to me, a page out of the movie "American Graffiti." I grew up in the era when we cruised on Willis and Second Street. We also stopped at the drive-in restaurant to see and be seen. A Texas Twin Burger sure would be good right now.

Next week...

Did you know... what is shown in this Perry photo?