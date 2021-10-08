Larry Vodenik

Special to the Perry Chief

Did you know... what building this cupola was located on? It was located on top of the Citizens State Bank, at 1126 Second St. I have found no record of when or why it was removed. This feature was present in many of my old Perry photos. It seemed to me that it was a very unique feature; too bad it's gone. This building was also home to Mau's and Cooper pharmacy. Today, the building is home to Haaland Financial Services. If you have not driven down Second Street lately, you will be surprised to see all that is in progress at this time.

Did you know... where this business was located?