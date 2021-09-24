Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what this business was and where it was located? The Burro Barn was a dance hall located in the former skating rink at Hanlon Park. When the Tri-County Fair Grounds closed at the far south end of 2nd Street, Hanlon park was created. Hanlon Park featured ball fields and a skating rink, in what had been a livestock barn. There were areas in the center of this building that skaters once rolled around. The dance hall used this area in the center of the dance floor to house their namesake Burros. This building was lost to fire, ending its many uses.

