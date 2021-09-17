Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know… who this Perry businessperson was? If you remember Don's Shoes, then you will remember Don Strasburg. Don was first a store manager for Forbes Shoe, and in 1961, he purchased his own store, which became Don's Shoes, located at 1203 Second St. I worked next door to Don's Shoe store at Stern & Field Menswear. The thing I remember about Don was his love for a good joke or prank. Lots of people still remember the wall in his store. Many young and some not so young customers, added their names to his wall.

Next week...

Did you know… what this business was and where it was located?