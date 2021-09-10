Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know… what is shown in this photo from 1957? That is the roller-skating rink in Perry Pattee Park. Today it's home to our tennis courts. The small building was a snack shack for the rink. Growing up skating was a very popular activity in the park. We had the pool, ball games, bandshell, all with fun outdoor things for a young Perry kid. I remember spending lots of time in the park, I even had a number of birthday parties in the big shelter house. Great memories of Pattee Park.

Next week

Did you know… who this Perry business person was?