Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this business was located? Anthony's Department store was located at 1117 2nd Street. Today this is home to the Mandarin Cafe. Years past, it was home to Woodward's, Fashion on Second, Fashion 3, Davidsons, Dollar Warehouse and Breadeaux. I have fond memories of shopping at Anthony's with the then-manager Harlan Koenen. It was great when Perry had lots of retail stores and managers and staff, all that I knew very well.

