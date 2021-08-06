Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what type of business is shown and where it was located? Yes, this is the ice cream counter at the Mars Dairy Bar. Mars was located across the street from the post office. They offered a nice selection of ice cream and drinks, plus it was a great place to eat. Now, I'm not much for eating ice cream, but they had a super marshmallow malt. This was a place to get a green river or grapette soft drink. They are missed, at least by me. What local spots do you remember fondly?

