Larry Vodenick

Did you know... what is shown in this photo and where it was located? This photo from 1943 shows the area used by telephone operators at 1215 Warford. Phones first came to Perry in 1884. The Northwestern Bell Telephone offices were located in the building that today is home to Mary Rose. Today, these landlines are rapidly being replaced by the now very popular cellphone. When phones first appeared in Perry, they had only two customers when they opened. It now seems like every man, woman and child has their own cellphone. I remember when I felt on the cutting edge of technology when I got a shiny new pager.

