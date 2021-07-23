Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this school was located and its name? Willard School was located on the North-East corner of Seventh and Lucinda streets. Opening in 1900, it served students through sixth grade. Closing in 1940, it was demolished in 1967. What schools you remember best is most likely determined by where you grew up in Perry. Most of Perry's old school buildings are now gone. What school do you remember the best?

