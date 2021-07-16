Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what the Fourth of July was like in Perry in years past? Here we have what was happening in Perry in 1908. Music and sports naturally. They then boasted spending $475 on fireworks. Thanks to the Chamber of Commerce fundraising and donations from the people of Perry, $14,500 was spent on fireworks this year. It was nice to get sort of back to normal after last year's events were canceled. What other things do you remember of years past in Perry on the Fourth?

