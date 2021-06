Larry Vodenik

Special to Perry Chief

Did you know... where this shop was located? Dave's Dairyland was located at the south end of Second Street at 921 Railroad. This was just one of many ice cream shops to call Perry home. Depending on when you grew up here, you may remember Moxleys, the Dairy Stripe, Mars Dairy Bar or Overtons, to name a few. What places do you remember?

