Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this pool was located? Yes, this is our outdoor Perry pool in 1973. Located in Pattee Park, near the bandshell and sand volleyball courts of today. With the hot weather, I had to bring back memories of what I was doing growing up on a hot day in Perry. I spent most of my summertime in the park, swimming, playing ball, roller skating and just having a great time. What do remember about your childhood and teen years in Perry?

