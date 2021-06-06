Health and Wellness: America Saves

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

There is much talk about the economic impact of the pandemic, from global to national to personal. With businesses re-opening and lots of jobs available locally, it’s time for everyone to take a serious look at their finances and saving behaviors.

America Saves is an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. The America Saves pledge is a framework to help anyone to set a goal with specific steps to achieve better financial stability. The website americasaves.org/ is a great starting point. You’ll notice themes like saving for the unexpected, to retire, by reducing debt and saving as a family.

If you’re serious about improving your financial independence, have a few conversations with the financial literacy counselor at New Opportunities. This is a free service for residents of Dallas County. Financial “literacy” means becoming familiar enough with the language of economics that you can make wise choices about how you use your money. To contact the New Opportunities financial literacy counselor, call 515-465-5185 extension 4011.

The Health Navigators at Dallas County Health can provide other resources for your path to financial stability. Call 515-993-3750 or email phn@dallascountyiowa.gov for free assistance.

Why is saving money important as a public health topic? Because persons living in poverty or near poverty level are more likely to suffer from chronic diseases and have shorter life spans. Learning to save money successfully is a step toward improving your health and the health of your family.

See more information on the link between finances and health at pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov and ncsl.org/research/health/.