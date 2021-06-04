Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know ... where this banner was hung in Perry and why? The Roughriders were the sports teams for the Roosevelt Elementary School. Roosevelt was located on West Willis and was the only elementary school with an indoor gym. This school was open from 1922 until 1992, and this banner was hung in their gym. I remember when I first went to junior high school and everyone was asking you if you were a Lincoln, Webster or Roosevelt kid. After a few months at junior high we all became just Perry kids.

Next Week

Did you know ... where this Ford dealership was located?