Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this walk-up was located and on what business? Yes, this is the walk-up teller at the Perry State Bank, on the corner of Second and Warford streets. Years ago, you had to go inside the bank to do business. Then, drive-up banking and even these walk-ups began to appear. In this time of COVID-19, I'm glad we have these options as well as the ATM. Where do you first remember using drive-up banking?

Next Week

Did you know... where this banner was hung in Perry and why?