Letter to the editor: Perry student musicians need your help to get to New York

Our Perry High School student musicians need help from our community. You may have heard that the music department is planning a trip to New York City over spring break of 2022. The band and choir will be performing, participating in broadway workshops and seeing the sights of the city. This trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students, and we are working hard to ensure that every student who wants to travel is able to do so, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

Please consider making a donation to sponsor an individual student for this trip. We have just over 100 students in our band and choir, and over 50% of their families qualify for free or reduced lunch.

To be clear, we are not asking for a free trip for these students. Our students are hard at work fundraising to contribute to the trip cost, which is $1,425 per student, as well as making trip payments. To date, we have over $15,000 in donations and fundraising dollars, which must be divided evenly amongst all the students. This is where sponsorships come in. Individual student sponsorships allow us to earmark the funds for the students most in need. So far we have received 3 $100 sponsorships, all from teachers at PHS.

To sponsor an individual student, you can mail a check or cash to Perry High School, Music Department, at 1200 18th St. Perry, Iowa 50220, or stop by the high school office and pay with cash, check or credit/debit card. Make sure you note that the funds are for an individual student sponsorship.

Thank you for your continued support of our school and our PHS student musicians.

With gratitude,

Jenn Nelson, 6-12 Vocal Music Director