Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did You Know … the name of this church and where it was located? This was the Unitarian Church located on the southwest corner of Third and Lucinda streets. Built in 1894, it was the only Unitarian Church in Dallas County. The church closed in 1913, and the building was home to a doctor’s clinic for many years. This location is now part of a parking lot. What churches do you remember most in the Perry community?

Next Week

Did You Know … that these signs were posted around Iowa and what they represented?