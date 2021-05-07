Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Health and Wellness: Children’s mental health is important

One outcome of the pandemic is deceased emotional wellness, including among children and teens. The week of May 2-8, you’re encouraged to look into how the youth in your family and community have experienced stress, isolation and anxiety during the past 15 months.

Here are arguments that children haven’t been impacted by COVID-19: “She’s too young for mental health problems,” “He's just about playing,” “We homeschool, so it didn’t change anything for us.”

Actually, babies sense our emotions and stress, and so does the child playing while the household schedule and budget are turned upside down. Homeschoolers who typically have field trips have been disappointed by their usual venues shutting down.

The National Federation of Families will host a live fireside-chat style event focused on children’s and youth mental health at 1 p.m. May 4. Go to ffcmh.org/flip-the-script-live for more information and to join the session on May 4.

The theme “Flip the Script on Mental Health” invites us to change how we think about our own mental health and that of youngsters. It’s the responsibility of the whole community to watch over the well-being of our children — including their emotional/mental health. We have our work cut out for us