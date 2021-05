Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where these two Perry businesses were located? The Perry Cafe is shown located in the former Pegasus Cable Channel 12 building at 1014 Second St. Rick's Big A Automotive was found at 1012 Second St., that last housed the Shoppe of Oddities. What other businesses do you remember from Perry's past?

Next Week

Did you know... when this tent show came to Perry and what it was called?