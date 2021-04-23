Health and Wellness: Face masks to help with spring allergies

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Experts in the field of allergies have concluded that patients who suffer from hayfever aren’t being exposed to pollen this spring because they’re wearing face masks.

It has been reported that fewer patients this spring are suffering from sneezing, watery eyes and runny nose. Reducing exposure to allergens can help prevent the usual springtime symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Those looking to control their allergies with a face mask are encouraged to change to a clean mask daily or wear a fresh disposable mask every day. Cloth masks become pollen and germ free in a warm wash cycle.

Health officials also recommend that people with allergies begin taking their prescribed or over-the-counter allergy medication, check weather reports for pollen levels, stay inside air-conditioned buildings as needed, have others mow and weed the yard and use a clothes dryer instead of hanging laundry outside.