Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did You Know … what is shown in this photo of downtown Perry streets? This is a photo from Third and Warford, showing the woodblocks used in 1910 for Perry's first street paving. The woodblocks were used in the downtown area and even today turn up during major street repairs. Looks like you would have to worry about getting splinters from a pothole in 1910.

Next Week

Did You Know … where these two Perry businesses were located?