Health and Wellness: The Local Board of Health

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

The five individuals serving on your local board of health oversee the operation of the Dallas County Health Department, including Environmental Health Services. This group of citizen volunteers work toward the goal of having a healthy population in safe, healthy communities and environments.

The board has proved to be nimble in continuing to function during the ongoing public health crisis of COVID-19. The board meetings, held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., have always been open to the public and now are even more accessible virtually. Look for the Zoom weblink in the posted agenda. You may find both the current agenda and past meeting minutes at dallascountyiowa.gov/services/health-and-social-services/public-health/dallas-county-board-of-health.

Every board meeting, like other local government boards, includes an opportunity for community input and expression of opinion.

Your board of health has provided oversight of coronavirus testing and vaccinations this past year. But the regular business of public health hasn’t come to a halt. The board continues monitoring many areas such as private septic and well permits and inspections, recycling and follow-up reportable infectious diseases (tuberculosis, etc.) Work continues on the goals of our community needs assessment. See dallascountyiowa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=24330.