Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did You Know... where this electric plant was located? This power plant was located just east of Pattee Park at West Second Street and Otley Avenue. It was located along the rail line at that time to provide its fuel. The plant not only supplied electricity but steam for what was known as city heat to the downtown area of Perry.

Next week...

Did You Know... when this photo of the Maid-Rite was taken?