Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did You Know... where this bank was located? This photo from 1957 shows the Perry State Bank at 1202 Second St. This building was torn down and the bank moved to the east into the former Fareway store, while a new building that is today Raccoon Valley Bank was finished. We have had quite a few banks over the years. What banks do you remember?

