Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where Spic and Span Cleaners was located? This cleaner was located at 1116 Rawson St. I also remember Wil-Do Cleaners, which we recently lost. What dry cleaners do you remember? How about Hall Brothers and Ellis the Cleaner? It seems to me that people wearing more casual attire and dressing up less has led to our loss of dry cleaners.

Next Week

Did You Know... where this bank was located?