Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this United Food Store was located? This photo shows the United Grocery, across from the Post Office, in what today is Hastings Funeral Home. The United was also located on the northwest corner of 3rd and Willis. There have been quite a few grocery stores in Perry over the years. The stores we have today have both moved their locations over the years. I grew up in the era of small neighborhood markets, like Mrs. Wilsons and the 11th Street grocery. When and where you lived in Perry will decide the grocery stores you remember the best.

