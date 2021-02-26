Health and Wellness: Sunscreen in winter

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

If you’re from Iowa, you may associate the word sunscreen with a warm summer day, not cold winter weather. Dermatologists would disagree. Skin that’s unprotected from sun can be damaged even by feeble winter sunlight. See https://www.skincancer.org/ for details.

A broad-spectrum sunscreen used on the face, neck, ears and hands is a good idea all year round, particularly for persons at increased risk of developing skin cancer. This includes persons with:

Fair skin, blond or red hair and/or light eyes

Freckles

Many moles (50 or more)

Family history of skin cancer

Multiple sunburns and/or history of unprotected exposure to sun

History of tanning bed use

Reduced immune system function

Unlike many cancers, skin cancer can be seen. Pay attention to changing or new moles or sores, and have them checked by a physician promptly. When caught and treated early, skin cancer is highly curable. Though you may think, “Well I can just have that spot removed some time,” cancer of any kind can spread. Don’t let melanoma, basal cell or squamous cell carcinomas take hold. If untreated, these skin cancers can cause disfigurement or even death.

Using sunscreen in winter – not such a crazy idea after all.