Did You Know...

Larry Vodenik
Special to The Chief
Did you know what building is shown here?

Did You Know... what building is shown here? Yes, that is a view of the rear of the former Perry Post Office. Today this home to La Poste. This building has been restored and today is a great part of Perry's downtown area. I have fond memories of going up the front steps into what was then the Perry Post Office. I hope everyone has had a chance to visit La Poste, it is truly a Perry gem.

Next Week

Did You Know... the name of this gas station and its location?

