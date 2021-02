Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this Conoco filling station was located? This station was located at 1st Avenue and Park Street. Today this is home to Kans R Us. In the era when there were stations located all over Perry, you got your gas and all your auto service at the same place. What stations do you remember frequenting? I did a lot of business at the White Way.

Next Week

Did You Know... what building is shown here?