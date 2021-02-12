Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... the name of this restaurant or its location? This is the Arcade Cafe when it was located in the Professional Arcade. Today this location is home to a nail salon. In need of more space, they moved across the street to 1215 Willis Ave., from 1952 until 1975. What eating places do you remember? The list of restaurants is very long and has changed over the years. I for one remember a local place called Pucci's.

Next Week

Did You Know... where this Conoco illing station was located?