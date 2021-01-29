Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... what this is and what its use was? Those of us who are old enough will remember the library card catalog. You looked up a book (remember those), then when you found it listed, you had to find it on the shelves with the Dewey Decimal System. No google or computer searches for us. Then we took notes by hand and typed your report by hand. We had never heard of click and paste, since first grade. Those were the days, with trips to the library frequently, as we had no laptops to help with our school work. We also had to walk to and from school and the library, in the snow, uphill both ways.

Next Week

Did You Know... BRR had two founding fathers, and who they were?