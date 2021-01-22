Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this photo was taken? This is the fountain from McDonald's Drug Store in 1940. Located at 1110 2nd Street from 1939 till 1963. This building then became Walgreen Drug, later The Hindquarter, Bruno's and Casa De Oro until they moved to their current home. I have fond memories of the fountains at McDonald's, Mau's Drug and Holcomb's. What would those fountains be without green rivers?

