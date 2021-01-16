Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... the three locations that have been home to our town clock? The town clock is shown in its current location, on the northwest corner of 2nd and Willis Ave. The clock was brought back to its current location, from the Forest Park Museum, where it had been on display. The clock started life on the Peoples National Bank on the northeast corner of 2nd and Willis Ave. That bank closed in the Great Depression and the clock then moved west across the street to the former First National Bank location where it is today. It would be nice to get our clock running again, but the cost was over $25,000 if parts could even be found, and that quote was from over 10 years ago.

Next Week

Did You Know... where this photo was taken?