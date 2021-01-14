Letter to the Editor: Perry resident is 'tired of lies'

Letters to the Editor

I am tired of lies. I'm tired of people who listen to lies and I am especially tired of people who spread them. Old people like to say America is going to hell in a handbasket because of young people. Christians like to say it's because we're not allowed to pray in school. But America will be destroyed because people just don't care if what they are saying is true or not. They cling to lies and justify spreading them because they align with their opinion. It's easy to do with the internet and there's no accountability for doing it- imagine that! (Think "Obama wasn't born in America" or "Biden is a pedophile")

Protests have marked America since our beginning. From the Boston Tea Party to women's suffrage to Vietnam War to Black Lives Matter. It's part of our heritage and, yes, it can turn violent when mob mentality takes over. But the recent siege on the Capitol in Washington, DC was different. Apparently, despite court cases thrown out because there was lack of evidence, despite Republican election officials auditing, recounting and certifying results, there are still people who believe the lie that Biden did not really win the election. And they were egged on by the President of the United States who is the chief spreader of that lie.

America better figure out the cloudy issues of free speech, regulations, "news" and liability. Otherwise, we're going to hell in a handbasket.

— Monica Peitz, Perry