Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... about the blizzard of January 1971? I just wanted to repost this photo, as a reminder that even as bad as things seem, they have been worse. Mother Nature can send us a reminder that she's in charge, now that winter is here. Let's all hope we do not have another winter like 1971. With 2020 behind us, a normal winter would be great. I do not know about you, but I feel we deserve a break.

Next Week

Did You Know... where this photo from 1989 was taken?