Health and Wellness: Walk With Ease

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Walk With Ease was developed by the Arthritis Foundation to help patients manage pain. Dallas County Health Department promotes walking for this reason and many others. Walking is the most accessible activity for persons of all ages, and benefits include muscle tone, balance, better heart and lung health, plus walking is a great stress reliever.

Walk With Ease is a self-directed, individual program. You begin and progress at your own pace to increase strength and endurance. The program is designed for three sessions per week. You also have the option of a health coach to check in with weekly by phone.

The cost of participating in the six-week program is a mere $10, which includes a booklet available in English or Spanish. Persons over age 60 can be reimbursed by Aging Resources of Central Iowa.

According to local physical therapist Trina Radske-Suchan, “As Iowa adapts and responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walk With Ease program has been a great tool to help people start or stay active and keep social distancing (protected). They receive the support of health coaches to encourage and support them along their six-week program.”

To register, call 515-635-1285 or email info@chpcommunity.org. You may join any time.