Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... who the young boy is, and what he's doing Christmas morning? Yes, that's me, Larry Vodenik, opening my gift from Santa, a box of horse manure. Santa included a note saying, "The pony ran away but dropped off a little something for you." Now by this age, I knew Santa was my dad, Vern Vodenik, and as we lived in a second-floor apartment, that the pony I asked for, was not a real possibility. This gift turned out to be the best Christmas gift I ever received. Not what was in the box, but what I got along with it. I received a sense of humor, the ability to laugh at myself, but most of all the chance to bond with my dad. My father and I started on a tradition of dirty tricks, jokes and pranks on each other that carried on for the rest of his life. Merry Christmas to my mom and dad and thank you for giving me this special memory of my Best Christmas Present Ever! I still wonder what happened to that pony.

