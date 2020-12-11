Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this photo from 1912 was taken? I doubt that we have anyone who is old enough to remember this photo from inside the Jones Business College. The Perry Normal College was sold and renamed the Jones College and was located on Otley Avenue behind today's Fareway store. Today that building is an apartment building. I have no further details on this photo, but it could be a Chautauqua Society event, as the College was home for them as well.

Next Week

Did You Know... how downtown Perry looked at Christmas in years past?