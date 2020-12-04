Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this photo was taken? This is 1124 2nd Street on the southeast corner of 2nd and Warford. This photo shows the Security Savings Bank, which started life as the Citizens State Bank. Shown next door is Roddan's Clothing, which today is home to The Backwards Boutique. This corner has been home to drug stores and much more over the years. This photo would have been taken prior to 1925 when the bank closed during the Depression.

Next Week

Did You Know... where this photo from 1912 was taken?