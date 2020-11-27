Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... what is shown and where this photo was taken? This is the big shelter house in Pattee Park. This building has been remodeled several times and looks a bit different today. Over the years the shelter house saw many birthday parties, reunions and city events. I for one had several of my birthday celebrations in the shelter house. There was a time when I was a young boy that the park was a big part of my life. With skating, baseball, the pool and bandshell, there was always something going on in the park.

Next Week

Did You Know... where this photo was taken?