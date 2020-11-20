Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... who is shown in this photo and where it was taken? Yes, this is Lenny Stracke, the longtime Perry Barber. Lenny is shown in his Downtown Barber Stylists shop at 1222 2nd St. Your barber and where they were located may vary for lots of us. My barber changed over time, from Ryan's to Dorman's then to Lenny and now to the Perry Barber Shop at 1220 Willis Ave. When Lenny retired, I was worried that Perry would be left without an actual barber. I'm happy to say that our latest barber has filled this position very well. Going to a small-town local barber is one of the reasons I like living in Perry.

Next Week

Did You Know... what is shown and where this photo was taken?